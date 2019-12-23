Homes evacuated after ice jam causes Alaska creek flooding
WILLOW, Alaska (AP) –
Alaska emergency officials say at least six homes were evacuated after an ice jam caused a creek to flood in a subdivision north of Anchorage. The Anchorage Daily News reported the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Department of Emergency Services responded to flooding reports in Willow around 11 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported. The National Weather Service says ice jammed at a bridge and restricted normal water flow, causing upstream flooding. Residents near the Willow Creek and Deneki Road areas were evacuated late Saturday and early Sunday morning. Officials say the American Red Cross opened a temporary shelter.