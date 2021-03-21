House passes bill to expand Alaska tribal law enforcement
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. House has passed a bill to renew the Violence Against Women Act that includes a pilot program that would expand tribal law enforcement in five Alaska Native villages. Alaska Public Media reported Friday that the bill would provide Alaska tribal authorities the ability to prosecute crimes that include sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking. The proposed legislation would provide criminal jurisdiction to the tribes named in the pilot project over members and nonmembers in villages if the community consists of at least 75% Alaska Native people. Anchorage lawyer Lloyd Miller, who has advocated alongside tribes to receive similarly permanent jurisdiction, says it would help with rural Alaska’s public safety crisis.