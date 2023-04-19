How To Apply For Your Cut Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook

Remember hearing back in 2018 about this scandal involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook allegedly sharing users’ info with third parties without permission? Well Facebook has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit from that for $725 MILLION, and YOU are probably owed some money. (Facebook is still denying they did that, FYI…but paying up nonetheless.)

If you had a Facebook account between May 24th of 2007 to December 22nd of 2022, you can file a claim online, or download a form and mail it in. You just have to give them your user name, your contact information, and how you’d like to receive your payment. The deadline is August 25th and the payment would come sometime after that. How much could you get? Not sure…by why not try?