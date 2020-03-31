Idaho governor signs into law anti-transgender legislation
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) listens as Governor of Idaho Brad Little (2 from R) speaks during a meeting about the Governors Initiative on Regulatory Innovation in the Cabinet Room of the White House on December 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law two anti-transgender bills, making Idaho the first among more than 40 states that have introduced such legislation this year to enact them. The Republican governor on Monday signed a bill that prohibits transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates, and another that bans transgender girls and women from competing in women’s sports. The birth certificate legislation ignores a 2018 federal court ruling that a past Idaho law barring transgender people from making the birth certificate changes was unconstitutional. The Idaho attorney general’s office said it could cost $1 million if the state had to defend the ban again and lost.