Iditarod musher Zirkle injured, flown to Anchorage for care
Iditarod veteran Aliy Zirkle runs down her team down Fourth Ave. during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Michael Dinneen)
By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Fan favorite musher Aliy Zirkle has been injured in this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race. Officials say she was in stable condition but was being flown off the trail to Anchorage. Race Marshal Mark Nordman said she was injured as she was coming into the Rohn checkpoint, nearly 200 miles into the race. A volunteer with medical training gave him information that prompted him to call Alaska State Troopers to arrange her a flight to Anchorage. There were few other details provided about her injuries or the accident.