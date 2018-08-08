Indictment issued in Alaska crash that killed Florida man
By Toben Shelby
|
Aug 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A Juneau, Alaska, grand jury has indicted a 26-year-old man on felony charges in a fatal traffic crash on a southeast Alaska island.

The Juneau Empire reports the grand jury last week indicted Dylan Wiard of Juneau on counts of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and driving under the influence.

Online court documents do not list Wiard’s attorney.

The rollover crash occurred on June 24, 2016, near Hoonah, a village on the northeast shore of Chichagof Island about 40 miles west of Juneau.

A Tampa Bay, Florida, man, 23-year-old Jeffrey Turner, died in the crash.

Wiard was flown to Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries. Charging documents say his blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit within four hours of the crash.

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Anchorage airport sees air cargo traffic increase this year Unclear when bodies from Alaska plane crash can be recovered Groups seek to influence Murkowski on Kavanaugh vote Michigan man was pilot in Alaska plane crash Austria man dies in Alaska pack-rafting accident Alaska Wildlife Troopers seize illegally caught salmon
Comments