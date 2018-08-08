Indictment issued in Alaska crash that killed Florida man

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A Juneau, Alaska, grand jury has indicted a 26-year-old man on felony charges in a fatal traffic crash on a southeast Alaska island.

The Juneau Empire reports the grand jury last week indicted Dylan Wiard of Juneau on counts of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and driving under the influence.

Online court documents do not list Wiard’s attorney.

The rollover crash occurred on June 24, 2016, near Hoonah, a village on the northeast shore of Chichagof Island about 40 miles west of Juneau.

A Tampa Bay, Florida, man, 23-year-old Jeffrey Turner, died in the crash.

Wiard was flown to Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries. Charging documents say his blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit within four hours of the crash.

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com