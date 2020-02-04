Indigenous women advocates seek Alaska legislative help
FILE - This April 2, 2012, file photo shows the front entrance of the Alaska state Capitol building in Juneau, Alaska.
(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Advocates are working with Alaska tribal and state leaders to develop legislation to end what they say has become a crisis of missing and slain indigenous women. KTUU-TV reported advocates have called on Alaska legislators and Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy to take action to protect indigenous women. Native People’s Action Executive Director Kendra Kloster says the organization is addressing the issue as well as increasing the number of village public safety officers. A House committee has introduced a bill requiring incoming officers to complete domestic violence training. A study of 71 cities found Anchorage had the third-highest number of missing and slain indigenous women cases.