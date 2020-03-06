Interview: Dave Stieren Checks In
Every other week, former KFQD talk show host Dave Stieren checks in from his new job – Community Outreach Director for Governor Mike Dunleavy. As part that position, Dave was involved in Dunleavy’s town hall in Chugiak earlier this week – and will be involved with similar meetings on the Kenai Peninsula next week. He spoke with KFQD’s Toben Shelby about the town hall experience, the state’s Coronavirus readiness, Dunleavy’s relationship with the state legislature, and much more.
For more KFQD interviews, click here.