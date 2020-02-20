Interview: Making the Case for an Alcohol Tax
Hand of man pouring beer from tap
An alcohol tax was rejected by Anchorage voters last year, but the issue will once again be on the municipal ballot this April. Supporters of Proposition 13 believe they’ve fine-tuned the tax proposal to address concerns from last year.
KFQD’s Toben Shelby spoke with Tiffany Hall of Recover Alaska and Angie Fraize of the Anchorage Police Department Employees Association, who are both with “Yes for a Safe, Healthy Anchorage“, the group supporting the proposal, about the new approach being taken.
For more KFQD interviews, click here.