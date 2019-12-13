Investigators say pilot in fatal Alaska crash was drunk
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot in a fatal Alaska crash had a blood-alcohol reading six times over the legal limit for flying.
The Anchorage Daily News reported the findings of the NTSB report. Charles Weimer and three others died in the crash Aug. 4 above Girdwood, a ski town inside the municipality of Anchorage.
A student pilot on board, 55-year-old Karl Erickson, told a friend before the flight that 31-year-old Weimer would be at the controls for the short sightseeing trip and that both had been drinking alcohol.