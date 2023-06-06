It’s Already Over For Taylor Swift And Matty Healy

Well that didn’t last long.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have broken up after a whirlwind romance of a couple of months. An inside source told TMZ that Swift is “single” again but didn’t say why. Another source told ET that scheduling and incompatibility were the causes. “Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other,” the insider shared. “Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship (with Joe Alwyn for 6 years).”

They started dating in May and were inseparable with Healy coming to many of her Eras Tour stops. Speaking of, Taylor just swallowed a bug on stage and handled it well LOL!