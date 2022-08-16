Jack Harlow and Lizzo Join List Of MTV VMA Performers

MTV has slowly been revealing VMAs performers to build hype for the show. The first batch had Anitta, J Balvin and Khalid, while the group announced Monday includes Blackpink, Jack Harlow and Lizzo.

Harlow was nominated with his friend and “Industry Baby” collaborator Lil Nas X in two votable categories, Video Of The Year and Best Collaboration; and in four categories you can’t vote on: Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography. The two were also nominated individually in Artist Of The Year.

The VMAs will air on MTV on Sunday, August 28, at 8 p.m.