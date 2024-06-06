Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Marriage Question

Source: YouTube

Jake Gyllenhaal has been open for a few years about being in love with longtime girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu, even saying he most wants to be a good husband and have a family (October 2021). But he’s definitely not telling us WHEN. “I’m supposed to tell The Hollywood Reporter that? I’m not going to give you timing.”

But he has started prioritizing family over career. “I think we all get into that space of work, work, work, and for a long time my career took precedence, but I’m at a point in my life where I realize that family really is the only thing that matters to me,” he said. The couple met in 2018 and have maintained a steady relationship.

