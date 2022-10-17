James Corden Banned From Famed NYC Restaurant

James Corden has been banned from Balthazar in New York City.

The manager took to Instagram to share two incidents where James was rude to the server.

The first incident involved finding hair in his food after he finished his main course.

According to the report, James said, get us another round of drinks this second and take care of all our drinks so far.

The second incident involved an egg yolk omelet with a tiny trace of egg white.

The dish was returned and remade, but the kitchen accidentally put home fries with it instead of a salad.

James said, you can’t do your job? Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook it myself. The server was apologetic and got the manager.

Once the manager arrived, James was friendly to the manager but remained nasty to the server.

James has officially been banned from the restaurant.

Have you ever worked in a restaurant? What is something rude or crazy a customer did and how did you handle it?