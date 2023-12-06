Jamie Foxx Gives Emotional First Speech Since His Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx accepted the Critics Choice Vanguard Award and gave an emotional speech saying he cherishes “every single minute now, it’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy.”

Earlier in the year, Foxx suffered a medical complication that at one point left him unable to walk. “I saw the tunnel…I didn’t see the light, but I saw the tunnel.” That unexpected “dark journey” has now given him a new perspective on life. He says he’s finally starting to feel like himself again.