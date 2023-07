This is a good sign! A lot of mystery has surrounded Jamie Foxx after he was mysteriously hospitalized a few months ago. TMZ broke the story … he was swinging away at a Topgolf driving range over the weekend, and now helping a woman find her lost purse.

On video, Jamie rolls up in a chauffeur-driven SUV next to a group of people riding through downtown Chicago on a pedicab. The guy who posted the video said his mom lost her purse and Jamie had found it and somehow tracked them down! Not all heroes wear capes…some roll around in chauffered limos!

Foxx has been in Chicago for physical therapy after reportedly suffering a stroke.

