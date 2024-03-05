Jason Kelce Announces Retirement From The NFL

It was an emotional announcement for both Jason and Travis Kelce as Jason declared after 13 seasons as the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL, he is officially retiring. Brother Travis was emotional watching his brother make the announcement. At 36-years-old Kelce walks away as a seven-time Pro Bowler, six-time First-Team All-Pro, and most importantly, a Super Bowl Champion.

The Eagles shared a moving tribute and thank you to Jason: