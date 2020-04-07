JBER Soldier Dies in Wasilla
A Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson soldier died over the weekend at his home in Wasilla. JBER officials on Monday confirmed the death of 28-year-old Sergeant Cody Lee Randall, noting that his passing on Friday night was not related to coronavirus. The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the circumstances of Randall’s death. From Houston, Texas, Randall joined the Army in 2013, and reported to Alaska in early 2018. He served as a satellite communications systems operator/maintainer with C Company, 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion.