Jennifer Garner Gets Stuck In a Comic-Con Elevator

Source: YouTube

Jennifer Garner documents many things in her life on social media, so what else do you do when you find yourself stuck in an elevator for AN HOUR? Yep…you post about it. And that elevator happened to be at Comic-Con!

Why was she at Comic-Con? You may recall she was Elektra in the movie she made with ex-husband, Ben Affleck, “Daredevil”. She was there for a special screening of “Deadpool & Wolverine” (for good reason wink wink!)

You even get to see the moment 1 hour and 11 minutes later that the fire department opens the door!