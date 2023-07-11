Jennifer Garner Will Bring Back “Elektra” For “Deadpool 3”

Variety confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as superhero Elektra in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Deadpool 3. It’s been 20 years since she played the character opposite ex-husband Ben Affleck in “Daredevil”.

Since Jennifer Garner is returning as Elektra in Deadpool 3, can we petition @evanescenceofficial to return as well to score her scene?#jennifergarner #xtwitter #evanescence #mcu #Marvel pic.twitter.com/alKQq6kYyh — Power of X-Men (@powerofxmen) July 8, 2023

Ryan Reynolds spilled the tea that Hugh Jackman was coming back as Wolverine when the announcement was made about Deadpool 3 happening, so that’s been out there for awhile.

Ryan Reynolds’ production company has now confirmed the news that Jennifer Garner will return as Elektra in DEADPOOL 3! Full details: https://t.co/8vRKkA3mKA pic.twitter.com/qNzaIsmjMm — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) July 8, 2023

The film will apparently be a Flash-esque multiverse mash-up.

MORE HERE