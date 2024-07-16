Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spend Second Anniversary Apart

July 16, 2024 8:03AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Sources tell Entertainment Tonight that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been ‘trying to focus on their loved ones’ while spending time apart amid rumors of a split, saying ‘It’s been a confusing and difficult time for everyone.’

JLo posted a video in the car with Affleck’s oldest daughter, Violet.

 

They spent the Fourth of July holiday apart as well.

MORE HERE

KFQD News