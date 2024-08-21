Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck

Source: YouTube

Rumors have been swirling for months and now it’s official as Jennifer Lopez files to end her marriage to Ben Affleck after two years. TMZ broke the story with the official date of separation of April 26, 2024.

The pair tied in the knot in 2022 after rekindling their romance, nearly 20 years after calling off their engagement. Affleck shares three kids with ex Jennifer Garner, while Lopez and ex Marc Anthony share two children together. This was her fourth marriage.