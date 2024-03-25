“Jeopardy!” Airs 9000th Episode With Same Announcer

Source: YouTube

Jeopardy! hit a huge milestone airing its 9,000th episode, making it the longest-running game show on American television. That voice you hear announcing every single show? That’s Johnny Gilbert and he’s never missed an episode!

For some perspective, the longest-running scripted series in American television history is The Simpsons with 762 episodes!