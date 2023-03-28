Jeremy Renner Shares First Look At Him Walking Again
March 28, 2023 6:00AM AKDT
Source: YouTube
You may not have realized since his 14,000 pound snowplow ran him over New Year’s Day, that he hasn’t been able to walk yet. His injuries were extensive with over 30 broken bones, and Jeremy Renner has been updating fans on his rehab and recovery. He tweeted and posted video on Instagram of him walking using an anti-gravity treadmill, which takes off a percentage of his body weight to slowly get his strength back.
And this is the most significant strides he’s taken so far…he’s walking again!