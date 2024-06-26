Jeremy Renner Shows His Snowplow Accident Scars

Source: YouTube

Jeremy Renner is shirtless on the cover of Men’s Health, showing the scars from that horrific snowplow accident in January 2023. He talks about his near-fatal injuries after being crushed by a 7-ton snowcat on his Nevada property on New Year’s Day 2023, calling his scars a reminder of a ‘beautiful day’ that could’ve been a ‘really bad day.’

He was left with 38 broken bones and serious injuries to vital organs including his lungs and liver, which led to his long road to recovery. He says now his scars are a reminder he’s lucky to be alive. He had to relearn the basics like walking, and shared his recovery with followers on social media the whole way.