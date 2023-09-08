Jimmy Fallon Accused Of Creating A “Toxic Workplace”

Two current and 14 former staffers all contributed to a Rolling Stone expose’ detailing the “toxic workplace” they say Jimmy Fallon created on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

They accuse Fallon of being drunk, erratic, and mean and say dressing rooms for guests reportedly became “crying rooms” for staff members. “Nobody told Jimmy, ‘No.’ Everybody walked on eggshells, especially showrunners,” a former staffer told the outlet. “You never knew which Jimmy we were going to get and when he was going to throw a hissy fit. Look how many showrunners went so quickly. We know they didn’t last long.” (There have been nine different showrunners since 2014.)

Fallon reportedly apologized to his current employees yesterday on a Zoom call saying he did not mean to “create that type of atmosphere for the show,” and added: “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can’t even tell you.”