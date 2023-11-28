JLaw Addresses Comments Her Face Looks Different

In a new chat with “Interview” magazine, Jennifer Lawrence interviews Kylie Jenner about plastic surgery. Kylie admits to having a breast augmentation at 19 (which she now regrets) and lip filler, but now wants to use her platform to push loving yourself the way you are.

Lawrence also talks about plastic rumors surrounding her changing look. She says, “Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.” She says age has a lot to do with it too: “I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30, and I’m like ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face and my face changed because I’m aging.”