Job cuts pile up, Ford to make ventilators at parts plant
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: A ventilator and other hospital equipment is seen in an emergency field hospital to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic in Central Park on March 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Economic damage from the viral outbreak continues to surge and the job losses are mounting. Along with Macy’s massive furloughs, Rent the Runway confirmed that it laid off its entire retail staff and is not sure whether stores will reopen. Gannett, the country’s largest newspaper publisher, is cutting pay and hours of newsroom employees by 25% in April, May and June because of advertising declines. Ford is repurposing an auto parts factory west of Detroit to start building simple ventilators to treat coronavirus patients. And OpenTable – an app that normally lets diners make reservations at 60,000 restaurants worldwide – is getting into the grocery business.