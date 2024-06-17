Joe Alwyn Addresses His Breakup With Taylor Swift

Source: YouTube

Joe Alwyn has never discussed the end of his 6.5 year relationship with Taylor Swift publicly until now in an interview with the Sunday Times Style Magazine.

When asked if he’s heard Swift’s album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is seemingly named after a WhatsApp group he was a part of, he avoided getting into specifics. “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” Alwyn said. “That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

He continued: “So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition. And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”

Her album, by the way, is the number one album in the country for the eighth consecutive week. Swift has reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 14 of her albums throughout her career, with The Tortured Poets Department now tying Folklore for her third most weeks topping the charts at 8, trailing only 1989 and Fearless, which both spent 11 total weeks at No. 1.