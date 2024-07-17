Joe Manganiello Sets The Record Straight About His Divorce From Sofia Vergara

Source: YouTube

Joe Manganiello is speaking out against the reason his ex-wife, Sofia Vergara, said they divorced. The story she put out there about their split after 7 years of marriage in 2023 was that he wanted kids and she did not. Now Manganiello says that’s not true.

He simply says “Two people grew apart and that sometimes happens”. Why clarify that? He explains, “To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, ‘do this potential unhealthy thing to your body, or else I’m gone?’ That’s never who I was.” He also claims they had that conversation at the beginning of their relationship asking her to tell him then if she was done having kids, and they tried to have a family for the first year and a half of their marriage.

Both have moved on to other relationships with Vergara dating an orthopedic surgeon named Justin Soloman and Manganiello with actress Caitlin O’Connor.