Joey Fatone And AJ McLean Talk Cringe Moments, First Impressions And More

Source: YouTube

*NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boy AJ McLean are about to kick off their tour together Friday where they will perform songs from each of their bands. They sat down to spill some ETea for Entertainment Tonight talking about those first impressions of each other. AJ shares a story about those goggles he wore on his head (in addition to sunglasses) and when he ran into a young Leonardo DiCaprio.

What song did Joey wish *NSYNC sang instead of BSB?? Favorite performances?? They tackle it all. And AJ has a new single!

Their tour stops by Whitney Hall in Louisville June 29th.