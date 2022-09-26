John Cena Sets World Record For Granting Wishes

John Cena has officially broken the Guinness World Record for the most Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes granted with 650. In fact, nobody else had really been close, but it’s not because they aren’t as charitable. Cena’s the MOST REQUESTED Make-A-Wish celebrity. When he was honored for granting 500 wishes in 2015, Cena he said he loves doing that so much “I just drop everything,” “If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.”

Cena started granting wishes when he was a pro wrestler in 2002, and as he got more popular, more and more requests rolled in for him to grant their wishes. Cena says, “I want them to have an experience that will stay with them to forever. I don’t ever want the children or their families to be treated in a way where they feel as if they’re up against anything at all.”

