The crowd in Foxborough, MA got a surprise when John Mayer walked out to open for Ed Sheeran! He volunteered for the gig after learning Khalid, who was supposed to open, was still recovering from a car accident that has taken him out of a few shows.

Neon! John Mayer opening for Ed Sheeran in Boston pic.twitter.com/Ku4QiHByeV — John Mayer Updates (@jcmayerupdate) July 1, 2023

John Mayer performing “Gravity” for Ed Sheeran’s opening show pic.twitter.com/cGhu6pcHee — John Mayer Updates (@jcmayerupdate) July 1, 2023

John Mayer was awesome last night! Showed love to all of us fans near the barricade #edsheeran #johnmayer @gilettestadium pic.twitter.com/crKEuACg5J — Ashley Lynn (@Alynnbabii) July 2, 2023

Then Sheeran brought Mayer back out for a duet of “Thinking Out Loud”…

John Mayer solo for “Thinking out Loud” with Ed Sheeran pic.twitter.com/wiU7XWxVVU — John Mayer Updates (@jcmayerupdate) July 1, 2023