Johnny Depp Donates His $1 Million Settlement From Amber Heard

Amber Heard finally paid out the $1 million settlement money to Johnny Depp from their defamation case last year, and he has plans for the money. A source close to Depp says he’s dividing it among five charities with $200,000 going to each. The organizations are: Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society, and Amazonia Fund Alliance.

The jury ultimately sided with Depp last June in his dramatic $50 million defamation trial. It was all over Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she said she was a survivor of domestic abuse. She did name her ex-husband in the piece, he claims it cost him tens of millions of dollars in lost work.