Jon Favreau Directing New “Star Wars” Movie Focusing On The Mandalorian And Grogu

Translation: A BABY YODA MOVIEEEEEE!

Jon Favreau is directing a new Star Wars movie surrounding The Mandalorian & Grogu. It will go into production later this year and the first Star Wars movie in the works since 2019’s The Rise Of Skywalker.

No word on if this will fit the timeline of the Disney+ series or be a stand alone story. The series has aired three seasons and currently is in development on the fourth.