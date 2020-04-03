Judge declares mistrial in Anchorage triple-murder case

An Anchorage judge has declared a mistrial in the murder case against a man charged in the 2017 shooting deaths of three men at a local coin and precious metals shop. KTVA-TV reports prosecutors plan to start over with the case against Anthony Pisano. His mistrial was declared Wednesday after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Pisano, 45, faces felony charges including three counts of first-degree murder, in the deaths of Steven Cook, 31, an owner of The Bullion Brothers, and building tenants Kenneth Hartman, 48, and Daniel McCreadie, 31.