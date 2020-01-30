Judge halts enforcement of decision in Alaska recall case
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A state court judge has put on hold a decision that would have allowed an effort to recall Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy to move to a new signature-gathering phase. Superior Judge Eric Aarseth in Anchorage stayed that decision Wednesday pending a ruling by the Alaska Supreme Court. The recall opposition group Stand Tall With Mike argued that if the Alaska Supreme Court invalidates part of the recall application during or after the signature-gathering effort, it would lead to more legal disputes and create confusion. Aarseth says that point resonated.