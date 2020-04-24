Judge orders state to pay attorney fees in education dispute

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A judge has ordered the state pay about $96,000 in attorneys’ fees in a school funding dispute. Superior Court Judge Daniel Schally last week ordered the state pay about $31,000 in attorneys’ fees for the Legislative Council and about $64,000 in fees for the intervenor Coalition for Education Equity. The Legislative Council last year sued Gov. Mike Dunleavy and members of his administration in a dispute over a practice known as forward funding. The dispute stemmed from Attorney General Kevin Clarkson’s interpretation that the practice was improper. A Department of Law spokeswoman says the department appealed the underlying decision and is reviewing the order on attorneys’ fees.