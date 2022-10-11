Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Julia Roberts Says Family Life Is Way Better Than Being An A-List Star

October 11, 2022 2:00AM AKDT
Julia Roberts opened up about her 20-year marriage with Danny Moder and their three teenage kids, saying that’s “the best stuff” in life. Of course, her career as an A-lister is a dream come true, but it’s not her “only dream.”  She’s starring with long-time buddy George Clooney in an upcoming rom com called Ticket to Paradise, calling them “devoted friends” whose lives evolved in similar ways.

Ticket to Paradise hits theaters October 21.

