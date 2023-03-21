Julianne Hough Takes Over Hosting Duties At “DWTS”

She started as a pro dancer on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2007 and graduated to the judges’ table, now Julianne Hough will take the mic as host with Alfonso Ribiero for season 32.

Tyra Banks announced she was leaving to focus on her ice cream business and behind the camera producing after 3 years. Choreographers Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Julianne’s brother, Derek Hough, will be back as judges for the reality competition series. Hough said, “It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host,” “The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of.”