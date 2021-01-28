Juneau officials fighting online public meeting disruptions
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials in Alaska’s capital city are working on measures to prevent disruptions of online public meetings that have included verbal abuse of at least one assembly member. KTOO-FM reported the use of videoconferences allows the public to observe and participate in city government meetings during the coronavirus pandemic. But planned disruptions of meetings using videoconference software have occurred throughout Alaska and elsewhere and often have included lewd, racist or pornographic material. The Juneau Assembly has updated its planned responses. Officials would not reveal details about the methods so they can’t be circumvented. The city’s attorney hopes to criminalize the practice.