Juneau police say crowding bystanders caused ‘chaotic’ scene
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau police say they arrested three men after their response to a call of a knife-wielding man devolved into a “chaotic scene” with some bystanders crowding around, filming and yelling at officers. Police say all on-duty officers were called to the downtown area Wednesday afternoon to assist. Officers initially responded to a call alleging a man pulled a knife on another man. Police say they detained the man but as they investigated, they also tried to keep back bystanders. Police say two men were arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting or interfering with an officer.