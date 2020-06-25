Juneau to allow July 4th community fireworks show; face coverings required
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau’s city-supported July 4th fireworks show will go on this year. But the city says spectators will have to wear face coverings and maintain distance from non-household members in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It is not clear how strictly that requirement will be enforced. A city public information officer says the language for the proposed ordinance mandating use of a face covering during the show was being worked out. The Juneau Assembly gave the OK to the show, which is scheduled to begin at 11:59 p.m. on July 3.