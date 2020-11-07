Juneau to receive machine to process COVID-19 tests faster
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau will receive its own machine to process coronavirus tests starting in December, which should lead to a quicker turnaround time for results. The Juneau Assembly had authorized $700,000 from the federal coronavirus aid fund for testing equipment in June. But with the machines in high demand across the world, the city expected to have to wait until 2021. The new machine will be able to process nearly 400 tests every eight hours. KTOO-FM reports that means people should be able to receive same or next day results. Juneau currently conducts roughly 150 to 200 tests a day that require two to three days to finalize.