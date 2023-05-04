Jury Finds Ed Sheeran Didn’t Copy Marvin Gaye Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has concluded that British singer Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Thinking Out Loud” didn’t copy key components of Marvin Gaye’s classic tune “Let’s Get It On.”

The verdict Thursday came after a two-week trial that featured a courtroom performance by Sheeran.

The singer insisted that the copyright claim was a threat to all musicians who write their own songs.

Sheeran was sued by the heirs of songwriter Ed Townsend, who created the 1973 soul classic with Gaye.

When Sheeran heard the jury’s decision, he briefly put his hands over his face in relief before standing and hugging his lawyer.