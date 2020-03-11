Justices allow ‘Remain in Mexico’ asylum policy to continue
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: People walk by a snow covered Supreme Court on January 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to continue enforcing a policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings, despite lower court rulings that the policy probably is illegal. The justices’ order comes Wednesday over a dissenting vote by Justice Sonia Sotomayor. It overturns a lower court order that would have blocked the policy, at least for people arriving at the border crossings in Arizona and California. The high court action comes a day before the lower court order was to have taken effect. Instead, the “Remain in Mexico” policy will stay in place while a lawsuit challenging it plays out in the courts.