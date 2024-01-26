Justin Timberlake Is Hosting SNL With Dakota Johnson This Week
January 26, 2024 6:58AM AKST
Source: YouTube
On the heels of dropping a new single, “Selfish” and announcing his next album is dropping March 15th, Justin Timberlake will share hosting duties with Dakota Johnson and serve as musical guest on this weekend’s “SNL”. He also sat down with Apple Music to talk about all the stuff he’s got cookin!
And he announced a tour this year!
THE FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR. Tickets on sale Friday 2/2. See you soon #TFTWTOUR https://t.co/7weSxBeZXI pic.twitter.com/Di94gTjFHV
— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 26, 2024