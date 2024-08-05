Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Justin Timberlake’s Driver’s License Suspended After DWI Hearing

August 5, 2024 8:53AM AKDT
Justin Timberlake did make an appearance virtually at his hearing on Aug. 2 for his driving while intoxicated case. The judge suspended his license during the hearing and also scolded his lawyer for comments made outside of court to the media.

The judge threatened a gag order if the comments continued. Timberlake is currently on tour in Europe for his most recent album, “Everything I Thought It Was.” 

