Kate Middleton Announces Her Cancer Diagnosis
March 22, 2024 10:44AM AKDT
Source: YouTube
Kate Middleton released a video explaining her absence from public life announcing she had major abdominal surgery in January. Initially thought to be non-cancerous, doctors did find “there was cancer present.” She is undergoing preventative chemotherapy despite a successful surgery to remove the cancer.
Middleton said she hopes the public understands their need as a family for space, privacy and time while she completes her treatment.