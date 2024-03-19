Kate Middleton Seen With Prince William

Source: YouTube

With conspiracy theories running rampant across the world about her well-being, now there’s video of her out with William.

Kate Middleton was spotted on Saturday with her husband Prince William. There’s video of them at a place called the Windsor Farm Shop, about a mile from their home. The kids weren’t with them. Witnesses say Kate looked, quote, “happy, relaxed, and healthy.” Supposedly, they also spent part of the day watching their kids play sports.

There were rumors of an announcement coming from the Royal Family, but so far nothing.